‘He is looking for a bigger project’ - Lille director plays down Mourinho to Lyon links

The Portuguese coach has managed in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal and is rumoured to be on his way to Ligue 1

sporting director Luis Campos has claimed it is unlikely that Jose Mourinho will take the job next summer.

The former and boss has been linked with a move to the French side, following the news that current head coach Bruno Genesio will leave the club at the end of the season.

Speaking in a press conference on Saturday, Genesio said: “For some time, I've been facing - we've been facing - a negative climate, which can be a drag on the players and the club.

“I had a very long conversation this morning with my president, in order to tell him that I will not continue next year.”

That led to speculation on that Mourinho could be in line to become the next head coach at Lyon.

However, Campos, who worked with the Portuguese manager during this time at , has claimed he finds it unlikely that Mourinho will begin the 2019-20 season at Lyon.

“He has won everywhere,” said Campos, when speaking to Telefoot. “Lyon is a great club, but I think that he is looking for an even bigger project. And, he is expensive."

Should Mourinho not take the post, Laurent Blanc has also been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant position.

Mourinho has been out of a job since leaving Manchester United in December, but recently claimed he has turned down ‘three or four offers’, yet stated he would like to be back in football management by June.

In his illustrious career, the 56-year-old has won eight league titles, eight domestic cup competitions and the with and Manchester United respectively.

He also is one of only a handful of managers to have won the with two different clubs, having guided Porto in 2004 and in 2010 to the pinnacle of European football.

As for Lyon, they face a battle to secure their Champions League place for next season. Les Gones are currently third in the Ligue 1 table having picked up 56 points from 32 games this season and, crucially, are five points ahead of their nearest challengers, .

They did, however, suffer a disappointing defeat to 15th-place Nantes on Friday night, going down 2-1 thanks to strikes from Kalifa Coulibaly and Anthony Limbombe.

Next up for Lyon, they host on Friday night.