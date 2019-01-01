'He is an amazing player who has made history in PSG' - Icardi keen to form partnership with Cavani

The loanee has been in fine form for the French champions but believes he can be even better alongside the Uruguayan

Mauro Icardi believes he can prosper in partnership with Edinson Cavani at , should Thomas Tuchel opt to pick the two strikers in the same XI.

Having moved to the French capital from on a season-long loan deal , Icardi has already scored seven goals in all competitions for PSG.

His arrival at the start of September was timely, considering former frontman Cavani had suffered a hip injury at the start of the campaign, ruling him out for six weeks.

The international has come off the bench in the past two fixtures - including Friday's shock 2-1 loss to lowly Dijon - but head coach Tuchel has yet to use Cavani alongside Icardi from the start.

According to Icardi, however, the duo - who know each other from their days playing in - can work in tandem together.

"I've known Edi for a very long time, we've been in since a long time ago. Edi is an amazing player who has made history in PSG, he's done so much here," Icardi told RMC.

"I want to make a contribution here, but it's the coach who will have to decide [who will play].

"Both of us work for the good of the team, that's what we say all the time to ourselves, on and off the pitch.

"Edi and I are two strikers, we like to score goals, we can play together if the coach decides, but it's not up to us to make that decision. In the end, it's the coach who decides, that's his job."

Though PSG are seven points clear at the top of the table, boss Tuchel has found himself under pressure after a run of inconsistent results this calendar year.

Their defeat against means PSG have now lost eight Ligue 1 matches in 2019, their worst such total since suffering 13 league defeats back in 2010.

The Dijon match was their third defeat of the league season already, the first time they have lost three of their first 12 since the 2010/11 season.

They do, however, have a 100 per cent record in the and can secure their place in the knockout stages with two games to spare with a win against Club Bruges on Wednesday.