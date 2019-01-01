'He has to play' - Giggs warns Ampadu lack of game time may cost him Wales place

The 19-year-old is currently on loan with RB Leipzig but is yet to make a senior appearance for them since his arrival from Chelsea

manager Ryan Giggs has admitted that Ethan Ampadu's lack of match time for is "a concern", stating that the teenager is at the point where "he has to play" in order to remain in contention for the national squad.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan with the Bundesliga outfit from , having left Stamford Bridge in order to secure more regular minutes this season.

But the centre-back has yet to feature for Leipzig, with Dayot Upamecano instead typically preferred in the heart of the defence by Julian Nagelsmann.

Speaking ahead of his side's qualifier with Slovakia on Thursday, Giggs admitted that Ampadu, who has still been included in the latest selection for the October international break, should be playing more minutes to further his development and stay in the fold for his country.

“It is a concern because Ethan is at the age now where he has to play," the former stalwart said.

“He’s had a few problems there injury-wise, nothing serious but little aches and pains. The last few camps he’s looked so much better in training.

“He is such a talent it’s hard to ignore. But it’s very difficult for him to play 90 minutes and back-to-back games, because he’s not had the minutes.”

The 45-year-old admitted that he had not spoken to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard over Ampadu's limited chances, but added that he intends to make a scouting trip to soon.

winger Rabbi Matondo and St Pauli defender James Lawrence have also been named in recent squads by Giggs, with the former included for their latest double-header.

Speaking on the former's inclusion, the manager further backed stars to succeed away from the English game by following in the footsteps of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

“Rabbi had an injury, then he had an infection into the injury,” he added. “It was a difficult time for him, but he scored his first goal the other week and he’s a talent.

“He’s at a big club and hopefully he will get a run of games there. The speed he’s got, he’s an option, whether starting or off the bench.

“We’ve got different scenarios abroad, with Ethan, Rabbi and James in Germany and Gareth and Aaron in and .

“It’s a different situation for players. You’ve seen it work with the likes of Jadon Sancho, who have done well abroad. I think it’ll happen more and more, but they’ve got to play.”