'He behaved like a jerk!' - Bayern Munich director Max Eberl slams Viking star Zlatko Tripic after Champions League shocker

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Bayern Munich director Max Eberl did not hold back in his assessment of Zlatko Tripic after the Norwegian side secured a historic Champions League point against the German giants. The veteran forward was at the heart of the drama as Viking FK fought back to claim a stunning 3-3 draw, leaving the Bundesliga heavyweights reeling.

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Kane and Laimer hit out at Tripic antics

England captain Harry Kane was among the first to express his frustration with the way Tripic managed the game. Speaking after the final whistle, the Bayern striker delivered a backhanded compliment regarding the forward's tactical approach to the match. Kane described the veteran as "a smart player who likes to provoke free kicks, roll on the ground and waste time." It was a clear indication that the Norwegian side had successfully gotten under the skin of one of the world's most clinical finishers during their frantic encounter in Stavanger.

The veteran Tripic was seemingly unfazed by the criticism coming from the former Tottenham man. Instead, he took the comments as a badge of honour, acknowledging that such tactics were necessary to bridge the gap against a side of Bayern's stature. "It is nice that Kane calls me that. He is incredibly good at this and knows how much cunning it takes," he told reporters. "We shouldn't make it too easy for them and we looked for the edge in that."

Konrad Laimer was equally perplexed by the officiating, particularly regarding a physical confrontation with Tripic. The Austrian midfielder felt that the Viking star was lucky to remain on the pitch without seeing a card. "I think he hit me on the head with his hand. Then I thought: This is clearly a card. The referee only whistled for what he wanted anyway, but that is another story," Laimer told Bild. The sense of injustice felt by the Bayern camp was palpable as they struggled to deal with the underdog's physical and psychological approach.

Red card drama fuels Bayern fury

The tension reached a breaking point during a flashpoint involving Michael Olise, which ultimately saw the French winger sent off. Tripic was again central to the controversy, initially pulling Olise's shirt before the Bayern man reacted by throwing the ball into the Norwegian's face. This moment of madness proved costly for Vincent Kompany’s side, who were forced to navigate the final stages with ten men. The incident served as the perfect example of how Viking managed to disrupt the rhythm of the six-time European champions.

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Bayern sporting director Max Eberl was particularly scathing in his post-match comments, directly attacking Tripic for his role in the red card. Eberl suggested that the provocation was a calculated move that his players fell for. "He behaved like a jerk on the pitch. He wanted to win the game and we let ourselves be provoked. He got his way," Eberl told Sky Sport. The director's choice of words highlighted the deep-seated anger within the Bavarian club's hierarchy over how the game unfolded in Norway.

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Vincent Kompany, while frustrated by the opposition's tactics, also placed blame on his own player for lacking discipline. The Belgian manager was critical of the "stupid action" from Olise, noting that the young winger was well aware of his mistake. The red card changed the complexion of the game and allowed Viking the opportunity to push for the late equaliser that eventually came through Haugen. For Kompany, it was a harsh lesson in the psychological demands of top-level European competition away from home.

Tripic revels in underdog role

Despite the vitriol coming from the Bayern camp, Tripic appeared to enjoy the chaos he helped create. He suggested that Olise’s frustration stemmed from being neutralized by the Viking defensive plan. "We teased him a bit," the forward admitted when reflecting on the red card incident. Tripic acknowledged that he had become the pantomime villain of the evening, noting the hostile reception he received from the visiting contingent throughout the ninety minutes of play.

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The experienced attacker, who provided a vital assist for the opening goal, concluded the night with a humorous take on the animosity directed his way. He hinted that the atmosphere was so tense that he felt it best to keep his distance from the Bayern stars after the match had concluded. "I was sworn at by most people. I didn't dare go into the Bayern dressing room to exchange my shirt," he said with a laugh, clearly satisfied with a night's work that will go down in his club's history.

The draw leaves Bayern Munich with four points from their opening fixtures, while Viking finally have their first mark on the table.