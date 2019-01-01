Hazard limps off for Real Madrid with ankle injury against PSG

The Belgian star saw his night come to a premature end following a challenge from his international team-mate Thomas Meunier

Eden Hazard limped off for against on Tuesday, continuing a frustrating start to life in for the former star.

Midway through the second half of the match, Hazard was caught by a challenge from his international team-mate Thomas Meunier and his ankle appeared to buckle underneath him.

Hazard was slow to his feet and following an examination on the sideline he was forced to exit the match, with Gareth Bale coming on in his place in the 68th minute.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old appeared in some pain as he limped off the pitch, having to be supported by a member of Madrid's training staff on either side of him.

It was a frustrating end to a strong performance for Hazard, who played a major role in the build-up to Madrid's opener, which was scored by Karim Benzema in the 17th minute.

More to follow...