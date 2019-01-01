‘Hazard is a perfect fit for Real Madrid’ – Morientes discusses Neymar, Pogba & Liverpool’s Champions League bid

The former Blancos and Reds striker has given his take on transfer talk in the Spanish capital and a showpiece event about to be staged there

Eden Hazard would be a “perfect fit for ”, says Fernando Morientes, while the former Blancos striker can understand links to the likes of Neymar and Paul Pogba.

Much movement is expected at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On the back of a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, Zinedine Zidane is expected to be granted the freedom to refresh an underperforming squad.

A deal for Chelsea forward Hazard appears to be on the cards, with Morientes among those excited by the Belgian’s potential arrival in the Spanish capital.

The ex- international told Radio Marca: “He's a player that makes the difference.

“With his characteristics and attacking play, he is a perfect fit for Real Madrid.”

Real are also being linked with star turns on the books at Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Manchester United, with Morientes adding: “[Real] have to bring in players that fit into the coach's system and the philosophy of Real Madrid.

“They talk about [Kylian] Mbappe, Neymar, [Harry] Kane, Pogba, and they're being talked about because they're all very good.”

While expecting one of his former clubs to spend big this summer, Morientes is looking for another to sign off in 2018-19 with a continental crown.

are through to the final and will be in Madrid on Saturday for a meeting with .

“I'm backing Liverpool to win,” Morientes said.

“There are lots of players that could score in the final, but if I had to choose anyone, it would be [Sadio] Mane.”

There will be plenty of attacking talent on show at Wanda Metropolitano, with the likes of Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen set to be joined by a fit-again Harry Kane.

“If he plays, Tottenham will gain a lot from him, but they've also shown that they can win without him," Morientes said.

“I think he's a more complete striker than I was. Football is evolving and the Englishman receives the ball in very difficult positions.”

Article continues below

Those on the field will ultimately determine the destination of a prestigious prize, but Morientes is looking forward to seeing two top coaches lock horns on the touchline.

He added on Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, who are seeking the first silverware of their respective reigns at Liverpool and Spurs: “I like both of them. The difficult thing is managing egos in the dressing room and they've done it to perfection.

“Maybe, out of the two, Pochettino deserves it more because no one thought that Tottenham could reach the final, but both have played very attractive football.”