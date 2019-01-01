Hazard eyes Champions League showdowns with Chelsea and Lille

The winger said his goodbyes to the Blues after winning the Europa League and, though he wouldn't confirm his destination, wants to face his old clubs

Eden Hazard may not be ready to say where he'll be playing next season, but he has already drawn up his ideal opponents in the .

The Belgian winger confirmed he would be leaving Chelsea after scoring twice as the club took a 4-1 win over in the final on Wednesday.

Hazard is widely expected to join this summer, and though he wasn't ready to name names just yet, he does hope to face his old clubs on the pitch in the near future.

"In the next few days, my departure will be official. I think it was my last game, it's between clubs right now, I cannot talk about it yet," he told RMC Sport.

"I hope to face and in Champions League next season."

Hazard has been a crucial member of the Chelsea squad since joing the club in the summer of 2012 from Lille, but has been consistently linked with moves away.

But Hazard says he was never unhappy while with the London club, even if his time in the Premier League is coming to a close.



"During the past seven seasons I was always happy," he said. "There are ups and downs, but the pleasure of playing football is still there.

"And when we win trophies it's always good for everyone."

And the winger says his love for the club is not coming to an end.

"I love Chelsea," he said to TNT. "Chelsea is part of my life, part of my family, and I will always support them."

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was also feeling the emotions of the day, having seen Hazard put in one last star showing for the club.

"Even I'm feeling emotional," he told BT Sport. "What a performance by Eden Hazard with two goals and it is probably goodbye after seven years of fantastic service to this football club."

Current team-mate Pedro was also happy to see Hazard go out on a high note.

"He's the best player on the team,” he told BT Sport. “He's a top player. I'm so happy for him and for this title as well."