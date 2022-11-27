News Matches
K. Havertz

Havertz dropped for Germany's crunch World Cup clash with Spain as Chelsea star pays price for poor display vs Japan

Ewan Gennery
17:50 GMT 27/11/2022
Kai Havertz Germany
Kai Havertz has paid the price for his poor display against Japan and been dropped for Germany's crucial World Cup clash against Spain.

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz has been dropped by Germany and replaced by Leon Goretzka for Germany's crunch game against Spain at the World Cup.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

