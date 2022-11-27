K. Havertz
Havertz dropped for Germany's crunch World Cup clash with Spain as Chelsea star pays price for poor display vs Japan
Ewan Gennery
17:50 GMT 27/11/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz has been dropped by Germany and replaced by Leon Goretzka for Germany's crunch game against Spain at the World Cup.
📋 Your #GER line-up to face #ESP#FIFAWorldCup #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/63bjSvs5yI— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 27, 2022
MORE TO FOLLOW...
