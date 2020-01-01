Have Everton ever won the Premier League? List of trophies and titles

The Toffees are one of England's most historic football clubs but it has been a long wait since silverware was last brought home to Goodison Park

are one of the Premier League’s most historic clubs and, under Carlo Ancelotti, they are hoping to challenge for trophies and titles once again.

The 2019-20 season saw Merseyside rivals Liverpool lift their 19th English crown, their first of the Premier League era. But have ever won the title?

Goal takes a look at the trophies the Toffees have won in the past, as the long wait for silverware at Goodison Park continues.

Have Everton ever won the Premier League?

Everton have won the English title nine times, but never in the Premier League era.

Their last league triumph came in the 1986-87 season, under Howard Kendall. The Toffees finished nine points clear of second-placed in a good season for Merseyside.

Everton had also won the old First Division two years previously, in 1984-85. Again, Liverpool finished second behind Kendall’s team.

In 2016, Everton honoured the late Kendall by naming the Gwladys Street End of Goodison Park after him.

Everton were the second club to win the English title when they won the Football League in 1890-91, its third-ever season. had won the first two.

They have since won the title in 1914-15, 1927-28, 1931-31, 1938-39, 1962-63 and 1969-70, before the two triumphs under Kendall.

When did Everton last win a trophy?

Everton last won a major trophy in 1994-95, when they lifted the .

Paul Rideout scored the only goal of the game as Joe Royle’s side beat 1-0 at Wembley. The Toffees followed up their victory by beating Premier League champions Blackburn 1-0 to win the Charity Shield three months later.

They have won the FA Cup five times, in 1906, 1933, 1966, 1984 and 1995, and what is now known as the Community Shield on nine occasions – including in 1986, when the trophy was shared with Liverpool after a 1-1 draw.

Everton have never won the League Cup, coming closest when they lost in the final in 1977 and 1984.

They have only ever won one European trophy, the 1984-85 European Cup Winners’ Cup. They beat on their way to the final, where they beat 3-1.

Full list of Everton trophies & titles

Competition Year(s) won First Division / Premier League 1890-91, 1914-15, 1927-28, 1931-32, 1938-39, 1962-63, 1969-70, 1984-85, 1986-87 Second Division / Championship 1930-31 FA Cup 1905-06, 1932-33, 1965-66, 1983-84, 1994-95 Charity Shield / Community Shield 1928, 1932, 1963, 1970, 1984, 1985, 1986*, 1987, 1995 European Cup Winners' Cup 1984-85

*Trophy shared with Liverpool