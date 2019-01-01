Hat-trick Victor Osimhen 'overwhelmed' with performance against Libya

The youngster was released from the Super Eagles camp to help the Dream Team VII overcome their first leg deficit against the Libyans and he delivered

Victor Osimhen is delighted with his impressive performance for U23 in their 4-0 victory over Libya in Tuesday’s second leg 2019 U 23 qualifiers.

On the back of a first-leg 2-0 defeat to the Libyans, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr released the 20-year-old along with three of his players eligible to play in the competition to help the side avoid elimination and the youngster delivered.

The on-loan forward scored a hat-trick and provided another to David Okereke as Imama Amapakabo’s side cruised to a comfortable victory at the Stephen Keshi Stadium and advance into the final round of the qualifying series.

Following the imperative showing, the Charleroi striker has taken to the social media to hail the Dream Team VII for the ‘comeback’ while expressing his delight on his display.

“What a comeback, great performance from the boys,” Osimhen posted on Instagram.

“[I am] overwhelmed to score a hat-trick and provide an assist, God is the greatest. We move [on].”

Nigeria will face the winner between Sudan and for their final qualifying game.

Osimhen will be expected to rejoin the Super Eagles for their friendly game against on Tuesday evening.