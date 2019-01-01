Hassania Agadir 0-0 Zamalek: Egyptian giants Zamalek hold Hassania Agadir to a goalless away draw

Hassania Agadir maintained their unbeaten Caf Confederation Cup record at home this season but failed to beat Zamalek.

Egyptian giants held Hassania Agadir 0-0 in a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, first leg match at Stade d'Agadir on Sunday.

The goalless evening saw Agadir avoid defeat at home for the ninth overal time in this competition, while Zamalek failed to win on the road for the eighth occasion.

Zamalek will go back home satisfied with the result as they managed to restrict the Moroccans who dominated play.

Managing to survive Hassania’s 23 shots at goal including five on target, is something Zamalek’s Swiss coach Christian Gross would be happy about as his side only made three attempts at goal.

That Hassania were playing at this level of the competition for the first time ever did not show against perennial competitors in Africa Zamalek who, however, have never lifted the Confederation Cup.

Gross started Youssef Obama and Moroccan forward Khalid Boutaib as twin strikers but they barely troubled the hosts’ defence.

Agadir’s several shots at goal could be explained as Driss Bennani, Tamer Seyam and Youssef Alfahli started as a striking trio, supported by midfielders Zouhair Chaouch and Imad Kimaoui.

Next weekend’s second leg will see Zamalek trying to avoid a scoring draw at home, a result which would spell doom for them.