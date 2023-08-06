'Harry Kane is invested in what we're doing' - Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou sends Bayern Munich strong transfer warning after star striker's stunning four-goal friendly showing

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou sent a stern transfer warning to Bayern Munich after Harry Kane scored four times in a friendly.

Postecoglou sends transfer warning to Bayern

Kane scored four times in friendly

Spurs beat Shakhtar 5-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid the ongoing Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga, Postecoglou handed the captain's armband to the English striker in a pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk. Kane scored four times as his club thrashed the Ukrainian side 5-1.

After Kane's stellar showing, the new Spurs manager issued a warning to the Bundesliga champions, who reportedly set a deadline for club chairman Daniel Levy to make a decision on the potential transfer on Friday, and insisted that the striker is fully committed to his duties in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after Tottenham's latest pre-season outing, Postecoglou said: "You saw today that Harry Kane certainly is invested in what we're doing — and we will keep on doing that unless something changes. We know there's one deadline: that's the end of the transfer window."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern last submitted a substantial bid of more than €100 million (£86m/$110m) for Kane and had given the Premier League until midnight on Friday to respond to the offer. But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy ignored their bid and jetted off to the U.S.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Tottenham next face Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy final on August 8 before playing their first game of the Premier League 2023-24 season against Brentford on August 13.