Harry Kane sent birthday message from wife Kate as Bayern Munich transfer speculation continues

- Kane sent birthday message from wife Kate
- Tottenham striker turns 30 today
- England captain linked with Bayern Munich move
WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham star Kane turned 30 today (Friday, July 28) and now his wife Kate has sent the England captain a touching birthday message on social media to mark the occasion.
WHAT THEY POSTED:
WHAT THEY SAID: She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday @harrykane. We love you," and included a picture on a beach with their three children.
THE GOSSIP: While Kane will be enjoying his birthday celebrations, speculation is mounting he will sign for Bayern this summer. Tottenham have reportedly knocked back bids of £70 million ($90.2m) and £80m ($103.3m) for the forward, who is out of contract in 2024, but the Bundesliga outfit are understood to be readying an improved £85m ($109m) offer. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly holding out for a fee closer to the £100m ($128.6m) mark, however.
WHAT NEXT? If Kane stays at Tottenham, he will be back in first-team action when the Premier League resumes on August 13. Spurs take on Brentford in their season opener.