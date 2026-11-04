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Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete live today: TV channel and live stream

Talking points this week: How have Hapoel Beer Sheva and OFI Crete fared?

From their last five competitive matches, Hapoel Beer Sheva have one win, one draw and three defeats. Most recently, they lost 0:4 to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Before that, they lost 1:2 to AZ Alkmaar and drew 0:0 with Dinamo Zagreb. Beer Sheva scored five goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

OFI Crete have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with no draws. They most recently won 1:0 away to Panetolikos in the Super League. Before that, they lost 0:2 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League and 3:4 to Kalamata. OFI scored seven times and conceded eight goals in that period.

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: Line-ups

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: Form

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: Head-to-head record

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: Standings