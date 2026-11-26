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Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has admitted he has no contact with Carlo Ancelotti regarding the management of Raphinha's heavy workload. While insisting his comments are not a criticism of his former rival, the German coach called for stronger communication between club and international managers to protect their players.

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Flick reveals Ancelotti silence over Raphinha

Flick has disclosed that he does not communicate with Ancelotti regarding the management of Raphinha's workload. Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, the German coach addressed how the Catalan club handles the Brazilian winger's intense schedule.

With Raphinha playing a pivotal role at Camp Nou, balancing his physical demands across club and international commitments remains a key priority for Flick.

'Everyone does things their own way'

When asked directly by the interviewer whether there was a lack of contact with Ancelotti, Flick was candid about the situation. Despite having crossed paths with the Italian manager in the past, their current working relationship does not include regular updates on shared players.

"I have no contact with him. That's just how it is," Flick said. "We know each other because we have faced each other over the last two seasons, or at least during the last one. We also had a good relationship when he was coaching Bayern Munich.

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"In the end, everyone does things their own way, and I'm fine with that. t's not a criticism. It's normal for every coach to be focused on their own team."

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Praising Raphinha and calling for better dialogue

Flick's desire for stronger communication stems from the sheer physical output Raphinha delivers for Barca. The coach singled out his captain's relentless work rate following a standout display against Villarreal.

"This is his way of playing, his attitude, his mentality. He always gives everything on the pitch," Flick explained. "What he did against Villarreal was incredible. He runs so much, covers a lot of kilometres and plays with enormous intensity. That is Rafa, our captain."

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Drawing on his own previous experience in international management, Flick admitted he misses the open lines of communication he once maintained with club coaches. "Of course, I think it would also be positive to have more contact with national team coaches," he said. "To be able to say: 'He is fine, he is not fine' or 'you should pay attention to this'. I used to do it when I was a national team coach, and I miss it, to be honest."

Putting the players first moving forward

Whether Flick's public remarks prompt a shift in how he and Ancelotti coordinate over Raphinha remains to be seen. For now, Barcelona will continue managing their captain's minutes and recovery internally as they navigate the demands of the season.