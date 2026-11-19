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Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fürth: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Hannover 96 host Greuther Fürth at the Heinz von Heiden-Arena in Hanover for a 2. Bundesliga meeting between table neighbours. Just one place separates these mid-table sides, giving the game added weight.

Hannover have struggled for consistency under coach Sandro Wagner. Their past five competitive matches have brought two draws, one win and two defeats.

Greuther Fürth arrive in Hanover with similarly mixed form. Heiko Vogel's side lost 3-0 to Dynamo Dresden last time out, undoing the progress they had made in the preceding weeks.

The clubs have already met in this 2. Bundesliga season. Fürth won 1-2 in Hanover in March 2026, a result the hosts will want to put right this time.

Can't make it to the stadium? Here's how to watch on TV or via live stream.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Hannover 96 and Greuther Fürth?

Hannover 96 have taken one win, two draws and two defeats from their past five competitive games. Their latest league match ended 2-2 against FC Heidenheim, following a 2-1 victory over Dynamo Dresden. Across those five games, Hannover scored seven goals and conceded eight. Greuther Fürth have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their past five games. They most recently lost 3-0 at home to Dynamo Dresden, after beating Holstein Kiel 1-0. Fürth scored four goals and conceded seven over that stretch.

Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fürth: Line-ups

Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fürth: Form

Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fürth: Head-to-head record

Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fürth: The tables