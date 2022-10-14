Dietmar Hamann has warned that Jurgen Klopp could be sacked if Liverpool lose to Manchester City as he responded to the coach's dig at him.

Hamann said Liverpool "lack a spark"

Klopp was annoyed by comments

Ex-Reds star says coach could be sacked

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp reacted sarcastically when asked about Hamann's comments after the ex-Reds star described the team as "flat" and "lacking a spark". Hamann hit back at his compatriot this week and said he thinks Liverpool could decide to part ways with the manager if results and performances do not improve soon.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's obvious that there are problems in Liverpool at the moment," Hamann said on Sky. "He may see it differently and if he thinks that I'm talking nonsense, then he should say so. I don't have any problem with that at all , you have to respect other opinions - and that's why I didn't really understand what he said yesterday."

He added: "If they don't win against City on Sunday, then it could be that you're nine or 10 points behind fourth. If the game and the results don't get better, that this discussion [of sacking Klopp] will come up at some point, that's clear, no matter what you've done for the last four or five years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool sit 10th in the Premier League and have not won any of their last three matches in the English top-flight, leaving them 13 points behind City and a further point adrift of leaders Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's side will hope to pick up a vital win against City when they go head-to-head at Anfield on Sunday. After that, the Reds will host West Ham on October 19.