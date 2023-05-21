Halifax Town vs Gateshead: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Trophy final

How to watch the FA Trophy match between Halifax and Gateshead, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Halifax Town are set to lock horns with Gateshead in the FA Trophy final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Halifax have managed to remain unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions and would aim to extend the streak to 10 and bag their maiden trophy of the season on Sunday.

Gateshead, who finished 14th in the National League, ended their league campaign with back-to-back wins against Boreham and Maidenhead.

Halifax vs Gateshead kick-off time

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 4.15pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

How to watch Halifax vs Gateshead online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 1 and available to stream live online through the BT Sport website.

Team news & squads

Halifax team news

Halifax will miss the service of their top goalscorer this season Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who was sent off and subsequently suspended due to violent conduct in the team's penultimate match of the season.

Halifax have struggled when Dieseruvwe didn't feature in the starting lineup this season.

Halifax possible XI: Johnson; A Senior, Cappello, Stott, Golden; J Senior, Hunter, Gilmour, Alli, Cooke; Harker

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnson, Scott Defenders: Golden, Senior, Debrah, Stott, Clarke, Arthur, Minihan, Senior Midfielders: Summerfield, Spence, Warburton, Smart, Hunter, Keane, Cooke, Gilmour, White Forwards: Harker, Cappello, Alli, Slew, Wright, O'Rourke

Gateshead team news

Gateshead, meanwhile, have a long list of players who are cup-tied and will not feature in the final. The team will miss the services of Ed Francis, Stephen Wearne, Marcus Dinanga and Connor Pani.

The good news for the club is that Kenton Richardson and Owen Bailey are set to return to the matchday squad.

Gateshead possible XI: Marschall; Bailey, Tinkler, Storey; Magnay, Conteh, Campbell, Olley, Ward, Hasani; Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Asikaogu, Marschall, Montgomery Defenders: Errington, Forbes, Magnay, Pye, Richardson, Storey, Tinkler, Williamson Midfielders: Bailey, Clark, Conteh, Hasani, Jarvis, Leech, Olley, Ward Forwards: Allan, Campbell, Castro, Harris, Knight, Martin, Thompson

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Halifax have won once while the remaining four matches ended in draws.

Date Match Competition 29/12/2018 Gateshead 1-1 Halifax National League 27/8/2018 Halifax 1-0 Gateshead National League 13/4/2018 Halifax 2-2 Gateshead National League 28/8/2017 Gateshead 0-0 Halifax National League 3/3/2016 Gateshead 3-3 Halifax FA Vase

