Hakimi scores in Borussia Dortmund draw in Freiburg

The Moroccan full-back continued his fine goalscoring run to earn Lucien Favre's side a point in the Bundesliga

Achraf Hakimi scored his third goal in two games as were held to a 2-2 draw by in the German .

Hakimi who scored a brace against Slavia Prague in Wednesday's clash, continued from where he left off in on Saturday.

With the score tied at 1-1, the loanee put Lucien Favre's side ahead in the 67th minute after finishing off a brilliant solo move.

But the lead was cancelled out by Manuel Akanji's own goal in the 89th minute which handed Dortmund their third straight draw in the German top-flight.

So far this season, Hakimi has contributed four goals and an assist in nine matches across all competitions.

In the league standings, Dortmund remain unmoved in seventh place with 12 points after seven games.