Haiti vs Jamaica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Nations League match between Haiti and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Sunday, Haiti will host Jamaica in a CONCACAF Nations League match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The hosts entered the contest with a Thursday 1-1 draw away to Suriname. Ridgeciano Haps and Mikael Cantave each scored goals in either half to guarantee that the two teams were able to draw even.

Jamaica, meanwhile, defeated Grenada 4-1 away from home to easily dismiss the hosts. Demarai Grey, Kevon Lambert, Shamar Nicholson, and Bobby De Cordova-Reid all scored goals to lead their country to victory.

With seven points from three games, the Reggae Boyz were able to maintain their lead in Group B thanks to the win. With three points earned as a result of their efforts, Haiti is now in fourth place.

Haiti vs Jamaica kick-off time

Date: October 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm BST Venue: Hasely Crawford Stadium

The match between Haiti and Jamaica will kick off on October 16 at 1:00 am BST.

How to watch Haiti vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to watch in the United Kingdom.

Team news & squads

Haiti team news

Alexandre Pierre will don the gloves ahead of Josue Duverger, while Garissone Innocent is yet to make his Haiti debut, however, could make his long-awaited debut as a substitute against Jamaica.

Haiti possible XI: A. Pierre; Arcus, Ade, Metusala, Christian; Saba, Alceus; Picault, Etienne, Nazon; Pierrot

Position Players Goalkeepers: A. Pierre, Duverger, Innocent Defenders: Arcus, Ade, Alexis, Metusala, Guerrier, Seance, Christian Midfielders: Simonsen, L. Pierre, Jacques, Sainte, Saba, Alceus Forwards: Antoine, Nazon, Etienne, Jean, Picault, Prunier, Pierrot

Jamaica team news

Cory Burke and Michail Antonio have been excluded from the Jamaican team for this period due to minor injuries. Meanwhile, Renaldo Cephas and Tayvon Gray are looking to earn their inaugural caps for the Reggae Boyz.

Jamaica predicted XI: Blake; Brown, Lowe, Pinnock, Bell; Bailey, Lambert, Latibeaudiere, Decordova-Reid; D. Gray, Nicholson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Waite, Boyce-Clarke Defenders: Mariappa, Lowe, Bell, Lembikisa, Pinnock, Bernard, Leigh, Gray Midfielders: Lambert, Decordova-Reid, Johnson, Latibeaudiere, Palmer Forwards: Nicholson, Bailey, Richards, Gray, Cephas

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five matches between Jamaica and Haiti, the Reggae Boyz have won three games while Haiti won their first ever game against Jamaica during their last clash.

