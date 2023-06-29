This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Haiti vs Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Haiti and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After opening their campaigns with a win, Haiti and Mexico are within reach of booking their place in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup knockouts when the two nations clash at the State Farm Stadium on Thursday.

El Tri currently top Group B on account of a better goal difference courtesy a comfortable 4-0 win over Honduras on Sunday.

Whereas the Haitians left it until late to clinch a 2-1 victory against Qatar to maintain their all-win record in the calendar year 2023.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Haiti vs Mexico kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 30, 2023
Kick-off time:3am BST
Venue:State Farm Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup game between Haiti and Mexico is scheduled for June 30, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, US.

It will kick off at 3am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Haiti vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here

The game will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Haiti team news

Alexandre Pierre wore the gloves ahead of Josue Duverger against Qatar, while Garissone Innocent is yet to make his Haiti debut.

Duckens Nazon, who converted the penalty at the stroke of half-time, would continue going forward on the left side; with Frantdzy Pierrot up front after his 97th-minute winner on Sunday.

Haiti possible XI: A. Pierre; Arcus, Ade, Metusala, Christian; Saba, Alceus; Picault, Etienne, Nazon; Pierrot

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:A. Pierre, Duverger, Innocent
Defenders:Arcus, Ade, Alexis, Metusala, Guerrier, Seance, Christian
Midfielders:Simonsen, L. Pierre, Jacques, Sainte, Saba, Alceus
Forwards:Antoine, Nazon, Etienne, Jean, Picault, Prunier, Pierrot

Mexico team news

Luis Romo scored the third-fastest goal in the competition, finding the net inside 50 seconds, bagging a brace against the Hondurans before Orbelin Pineda and Luis Chavez completed the tally. The trio should find their place in the XI again.

With center-back Johan Vasquez set to pick his 11th cap for Mexico, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa would look to record another clean sheet in the tournament.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; J. Sanchez, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Herrera, Chavez, Romo; Lainez, Martin, Pineda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:J. Rodriguez, Malagon, Ochoa
Defenders:Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, J. Sanchez, Reyes, Guzman, Gallardo
Midfielders:Alvarez, Romo, C. Rodriguez, Lainez, Pineda, Chavez
Forwards:Herrera, Alvarado, Gimenez, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Martin

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
July 3, 2019Haiti 0-0 (0-1 AET) MexicoConcacaf Gold Cup
July 20, 2009Mexico 4-0 HaitiConcacaf Gold Cup
November 11, 1981Haiti 1-1 MexicoConcacaf Nations Cup
October 9, 1977Mexico 4-1 HaitiConcacaf Nations Cup
December 18, 1973Mexico 1-0 HaitiConcacaf Nations Cup

