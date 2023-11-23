Hacken Women vs Real Madrid Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Häcken and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hacken will take on Real Madrid in a Women's Champions League Group D fixture at the Bravida Arena on Thursday.

Hacken are the only team who picked up a win in the first round of games in the group, as they beat Paris FC in their group opener. Real Madrid were held by Chelsea in their first group fixture, and both teams had to settle for a point.

The team from Madrid oozed confidence when they beat Real Sociedad 7-1 earlier in November but they have since lost that confidence. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of an in-form Barcelona.

The Swedish club will fancy their chances at home and will be looking to make it four wins in a row across all competitions. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hacken vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: November 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Bravida Arena

The game between Hacken and Real Madrid will be played at the Bravida Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Häcken vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hacken team news

The home team faces the unavailability of long-term absentees Anna Csiki and Stine Larsen, with the latter recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Clarissa Larisey remains out with a foot problem, and Elin Rubensson has joined her on the sidelines.

Midfielder Hanna Wijk is also uncertain for the hosts, having missed last week's victory over Paris FC due to illness.

Hacken predicted XI: Falk; Kosola, Rybrink, Luik, Nelhage; Bergman-Lundin, Curmark; Anvegard, Rosa, Sandberg; Masaka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Geurts, Falk, Höglund Jansson Defenders: Luik, Rybrink, Johansson, Sandberg, Löwing, Nelhage Midfielders: Grant, Curmark, Fossdalsá Sørensen, Bergman-Lundin, Kosola Forwards: Jusu Bah, Kafaj, Hellekant, Schröder, Masaka, Anvegård

Real Madrid team news

The visitors will be without Colombia international Linda Caicedo until January after she sustained ankle ligament injuries in the Clasico.

Sandie Toletti and Naomie Feller have joined an injury list that includes long-term absentees Caroline Weir and Carla Camacho.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Misa; Hernandez, Ivana, Kathellen, Carmona; Oroz, Abelleira; Raso, Zornoza, Del Castillo; Bruun.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Misa, Mylene Chavas Defenders: K. Robles, Rocio, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava Midfielders: Teresa, Maite, Zornoza, Freja Siri Forwards: Brunn, Raso, Moller, C, Linda C., Athenea

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Hacken Women and Real Madrid Women.

