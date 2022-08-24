Haaland reveals Benzema inspiration & adjustment to England after Man City transfer

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed he is inspired by Karim Benzema and has opened up on adjusting to life in England.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland says he wants to keep on improving throughout his career in the same way Karim Benzema has done at Real Madrid and will not be distracted by the trappings of fame.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now, and suddenly he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years - that’s insanely good,” he told FourFourTwo. "I take all the fame stuff in my stride. If I ever changed, I have enough people, not just my dad, to tell me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City fans will be thrilled if Haaland can go on and emulate Benzema. The French striker is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or after firing Real Madrid to the double last season.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has the best minutes per goal ratio in the history of the Champions League. The striker averages a goal every 64 minutes in Europe's top competition, according to Opta.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Mancester City's next Premier League is against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.