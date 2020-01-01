Haaland hails 'best in the world' agent Raiola after scooping Golden Boy prize

The 20-year-old was named this year's award winner on Monday and paid tribute to his representative for all his help over the past year

Erling Haaland has described agent Mino Raiola as "the best in the world", with the star stating that he hopes to continue with the Italian for the foreseeable future.

The 20-year-old was named this year's Golden Boy award winner on Monday, succeeding Joao Felix as the holder of the honour for 2020 after a remarkable 12 months.

Haaland was not the only one to pick up a gong at the ceremony however, with Raiola also awarded an award for the best agent in Europe over the past year.

The attacker was quick to share the limelight and praise with the 53-year-old afterwards, speaking warmly on the pair's relationship and hailing him for his assistance.

“He is the best agent in the world," he stated. "He’s been helping me so much, I want to continue to work with him."

Haaland's success this week is at odds with Dortmund's own domestic struggles, with a 5-1 humiliation against this weekend confirming that they are off the pace of their 2019-20 efforts.

Head coach Lucien Favre paid the price on Sunday with his dismissal, with assistant Edin Terzic handed responsibility in the top job until the end of the season.

But despite a rocky campaign to date, Haaland has reaffirmed his commitment to the club too, stating that he has ambitions of personal and collective silverware while he remains.

"My future?" the Leeds-born starlet responded when asked. "I'm happy at Borussia Dortmund. I've spent a great year with Favre and I want to thank him [for that].

"The Ballon d'Or is my dream here, as is the - but I'm happy with the Golden Boy."

Haaland also took the chance to hail fellow Norway international Jens Petter Hauge, with the winger having followed in his countryman's footsteps as the latest major talent to make the leap from his home country to the major European leagues with Milan.

"Hauge is my friend," he added. "Keep an eye on him. They have taken in a real talent and he's playing at a beautiful club in Milan. They're in an excellent league and they can do great things."