'Haaland doesn't create!' - Man City star not on same level as 'magnificent' Mbappe, claims Henry

Thierry Henry has revealed his belief that Kylian Mbappe is a better player than Erling Haaland as he can create as well as finish.

Both players have started season strongly

But Henry still prefers Mbappe

Pair set to battle for UCL golden boot

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland and Mbappe both grabbed braces when their respective Champions League campaigns got underway on Tuesday night. And speaking after those games Henry revealed which of the forwards he would rather have in his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland doesn't create. He finishes," Henry said on CBS. "Mbappe can play on the right and on the left. He can play in the middle. Haaland can only play in the middle.

"He is a magnificent player and with him they can win the Champions League last year. Against Real Madrid, if it was him at the end of those chances that they missed, they will have been focused on scoring one or two. For now, Mbappe is still my vote."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland scored his two goals in Manchester City's dominant 4-0 win in Sevilla, with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden providing the assists. Meanwhile, Mbappe netted both of PSG's goals in their 2-1 victory over Juventus.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland netted his 25th Champions League goal against Sevilla, reaching that milestone quicker than any other player in history (20 games).

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND & MBAPPE? Having already got off to a lightning start, it is likely that the pair will be fighting it out for the Champions League golden boot this season. Haaland is next in action in the competition against former club Borussia Dortmund, while Maccabi Haifa are next in Mbappe's crosshairs.