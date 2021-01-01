‘Haaland would carry Man Utd over title line’ – Chadwick picks dream signing amid Martial doubts

The former Red Devils winger would love to see a prolific Norwegian striker at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacking a leading frontman

Erling Haaland would be a dream signing for , says Luke Chadwick, with the striker considered to possess the ability that would carry the Red Devils over a title-winning line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put his side in contention for a Premier League crown this season.

United lead the way through 18 games, but few expected them to be scaling such heights and they are still viewed by many as a work in progress.

There is considered to be much room for improvement at Old Trafford in the attacking department, with questions still being asked of Anthony Martial’s ability to be a 20-goal-a-season frontman.

Haaland has shown across his career to date that he slots seamlessly into that category, with the Norwegian remaining a prolific presence in German football.

Chadwick would love to see the exciting 20-year-old in Manchester, but admits that a deal is unlikely to be done any time soon despite transfer talk raging around a special talent.

The former Red Devils winger told CaughtOffside when asked to pick his dream addition for United: “If I could choose anyone it would be Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

“I know Solskjaer’s got history with him, working with him before at Molde.

“If you look at the volume of goals he’s capable of scoring he’d be someone to take the club over the line and win the Premier League.

“But I think the chances of that happening this January are quite slim.”

Chadwick added on the need for Solskjaer to add more firepower to his ranks: “I think it’s hard to say (if Martial could be replaced) because obviously the manager rates him hugely.

“He always selects him in the big games, he had a fantastic spell, his best spell he’s ever had last season. He’s shown what he’s capable of.

“He does seem to have the weight of the world on his shoulders when things go against him and not quite the same work ethic as someone like Marcus Rashford has out of possession.

“Everyone’s been saying for years that he has incredible qualities, he’s got pace, he moves well with the ball, he can finish.

Article continues below

“To win the league you need a striker who’ll score 20-plus goals and at the moment it doesn’t seem like United have that.

“I think they need to go out and find a player to win them the league, whether that’s a striker or a wide player, someone to give them more of an X-factor and help them kick on.”

United, who drew a blank in their last outing against , will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a trip to .