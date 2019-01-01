Gundogan signs contract extension with Manchester City until 2023

The German star was touted for a summer transfer earlier this year, but is now set to remain a key part of Pep Guardiola's squad for years to come

midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has signed a fresh four-year contract at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 28-year-old had only one year left to run on his previous deal and speculation over his future at the club had been swirling after he put negotiations over an extension on hold back in March.

The international was reportedly open to undertaking a new challenge away from Manchester, having expressed a desire to sign the final long-term contract of his career.

City ultimately decided to give Gundogan the opportunity to see out his remaining years at the highest level at the Etihad and he has accepted their offer on Friday morning.

The former ace has put pen to paper on a new deal which will see him stay at City until 2023 and expressed his delight after the announcement was made.

"I am very happy to have signed the new contract,” Gundogan told City's official website.

“I have hugely enjoyed the last three years here at City and everyone at the club has helped make me feel at home from my very first day.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this team, playing the style of football we do and winning trophies. It's very difficult to do that and I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“I’m really excited about what we can go on to achieve in the next few seasons.”

City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain was delighted to have tied an "important" member of the squad down to fresh terms, as he stated: “Ilkay’s new deal is more excellent news for our club.

“He has shown how important he is to the team and has played a huge part in everything that we have achieved so far.

“We are thrilled he has committed his long-term future to Manchester City.”

Gundogan joined the Premier League champions from Dortmund in 2016 and has since managed to rack up 114 appearances across all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

The German has picked up seven major trophies during his time in Manchester, including two Premier League titles, and he played a vital role in a domestic treble success for Guardiola's side last term.

He will be back in contention for a starting spot when City open their latest campaign away at West Ham's London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.