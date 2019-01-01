Guinea drop three places in Fifa ranking

The Syli Nationale will head to the Afcon finals as the 13th-best country in the continent

Guinea dropped three places to 71st in the recently released Fifa ranking.

After losing their last two friendly games against Gambia and Benin, Paul Put's side lost three spots from their previous position [68] in the last global ranking that was released in April.

The Belgian tactician who has expressed concern over his readiness for the Afcon will hope this latest development motivates his team to work harder as they intensify preparations for the biennial showpiece scheduled to start in on June 21.

Guinea’s Afcon Group B opponent, also headlined the list of African countries to drop positions in the recent world ranking.

The drop affected Guinea’s position on the continent as they are now 13th in Africa from 12th.

still tops Africa’s first five countries in the world ranking followed by [25], Nigeria [45], [47] and DR Congo [49].

Guinea will begin their challenge for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title against Madagascar on June 22.