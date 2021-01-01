Guehai scores and assists, Boho bags assist as Madrid CFF hold Logrono

The Cote d'Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea internationals made vital contributions for their side at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas

Ida Guehai made an assist and found the back of the net while John Boye Jade Boho provided an assist as Logrono were held to a 2-2 draw by Madrid CFF in Sunday’s Primera Iberdrola game.

Guehai was handed her 13th league start of the season and impressed, scoring and providing an assist in the encounter, and it was enough to earn her side a point to keep their survival dreams alive.

Equatorial Guinea international Boho, meanwhile, played a significant role as she grabbed an assist in the hosts' draw.

In a bid to end a six-match winless run, Guehai opened the scoring in the encounter with a brilliant finish, after receiving a fine square pass from Boho after just two minutes of action.

Madrid, however, bounced back into the contest when Brazilian star Valeria spearheaded a fantastic attacking run before setting up Sara Tui for the equaliser six minutes later.

The hosts started the second half on a high when Guehai teed up Ines Juan to get Logrono back in front in the 56th minute.

The visitors, however, did not allow the hosts' celebration to last too long as Macarena Portales assisted Tui five minutes later to secure a draw.

Ivorian Guehai lasted the duration of the match in his 19th league appearance, with three goals and three assists this season. Besides Guehai, Boho was in action from the start to finish on her 16th league outing, with four goals and two assists so far.

Ghana's Grace Asanteewa came on in the 74th minute as Linda Nyman's replacement but was sent off before the final whistle.

On the other hand, Nigeria's Rita Chikwelu, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Saturday, lasted the duration, while compatriot Osinachi Ohale was in action for the final eight minutes for Madrid.

With the result, Logrono remain in the 17th spot on the league table with 15 points from 21 games while Madrid dropped to fifth place with 39 points from the same number of matches.