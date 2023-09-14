Pep Guardiola, Xavi, Luciano Spalletti and Ange Postecoglou shortlisted for 2023 FIFA Best Men’s Coach award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is the early favourite to win the FIFA Best Men's Coach award after a treble-winning season with the club.

Shortlist for coaching award annnounced

Guardiola leads teh way

Spalletti and Postecoglou also in the running

WHAT HAPPENED? The nominations for The Best Men's Coach award have been unveiled with treble winner Pep Guardiola leading the shortlist. Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez, who won the league title in his first full season in charge of the club, is also nominated along with AC Milan manager Simone Inzaghi. Former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti and Ange Postecoglou, who won a historic treble with Celtic last season and is now managing Tottenham, are also up for the award.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola made history last season by becoming the first man to win trebles with two different clubs after guiding Manchester City to success at home and abroad. The City boss was also in the running in 2022 but finished behind Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni who scooped top prize after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Voting is now open with fans able to choose their favourite for The Best men's coach via FIFA's website.