‘Guardiola will stay to knock Liverpool off their perch’ – Man City exit unlikely, says Onuoha

The ex-Blues defender sees no obvious landing spot for the Catalan coach, with plenty of challenges for him still to face in English football

Pep Guardiola is likely to stay at and try to knock from their perch, says Nedum Onuoha, with no obvious role for the Catalan if he walks away from English football.

The former and boss is taking in a fourth season at the Etihad Stadium.

His coaching CV suggests that the 49-year-old does not like to stick around in one role for too long.

That, along with a contract due to expire in 2021, has sparked talk of Guardiola potentially vacating his post.

Onuoha, though, cannot see why he would want to leave the Premier League or where he would go next.

The former City defender told Love Sport Radio : "I think with Pep, firstly he doesn't seem the type of manager who will ever get sacked.

"Secondly, if he was to move to somewhere else, where would he move to in this instance? Which clubs are available? Which clubs are looking for a manager? Which clubs are looking for that style of coaching?

"I don't really know any at the moment unless it was for a national team or something like that."

With Guardiola expected to at least see out his current contract with City, Onuoha believes that, as a proven winner, he will also be relishing the challenge set to be posed to his side in 2020-21.

The Blues have dominated the domestic scene of late, enjoying a 100-point campaign and historic treble, but have fallen behind Liverpool this season.

Guardiola has never been one to settle for second-best and Onuoha feels he would only want to leave Manchester with City sat back at the top of the pile.

He added: "I could see him possibly staying as I don't think he's happy with how this season has finished.

"Even though Liverpool are going to win it and might break the record, I don't think Pep will be happy to leave and not be able to have that record or prove that he can be as good or even better than that Liverpool team next year.

"So I think he will stay."

Guardiola has stated on a regular basis that he has no exit plans in mind, but has also stopped short of committing to fresh terms with City and questions will continue to be asked of his future as a result.