‘Guardiola will stay & City won’t swap Sterling for Bale’ – Wright-Phillips expecting key men to be retained

The former Blues winger cannot see a top boss walking away any time soon, while a trade deal with Real Madrid makes no sense regarding a star forward

Pep Guardiola will stay at even if they fail to land the Premier League title or crown, says Shaun Wright-Phillips, while Raheem Sterling is expected to remain with the Blues amid talk of a possible swap deal involving star Gareth Bale.

A Catalan coach at the Etihad Stadium has history when it comes to walking away from prominent posts on the back of considerable success.

He has made City a dominant force in English football, with an historic treble secured in 2018-19, but has appeared agitated at times this season as VAR calls have gone against his side to leave them nine points adrift of table-topping .

Wright-Phillips does not expect Guardiola to throw in the towel, regardless of how trophy tilts play out, with the 48-year-old having already sought to rubbish the exit talk which has started to surface.

“Even if City fail to win the Premier League or Champions League this season, they need to stick with Pep,” former Blues winger Wright-Phillips told SportingBet.

“I’m quite a loyal person, so I never quite understand why clubs are so quick to get rid of managers, especially after such recent success.

“Pep is one of the best managers in the world, if not the best, and the club need to keep him happy.

“Looking back to last season, a VAR decision against is what stopped his team from progressing in the Champions League; if VAR doesn’t exist and that goal counts it could have been a completely different story last season.

“Pep has all the quality to deliver the Champions League for Manchester City, I just hope that he doesn’t walk away at the end of the season on his own accord.

“He’s evolved all aspects of the club, from the first team to the youth set-up. I think he will want to stick out the challenge for a couple more seasons and deliver the Champions League for City.”

Wright-Phillips is also tipping international Sterling to stick around in Manchester, with there little logic to be found in a mooted agreement with Real regarding unsettled Welshman Bale.

“There are rumours that Real Madrid have offered Gareth Bale and £70 million in exchange for Raheem Sterling but I don’t think City should even consider it,” added the City academy graduate.

“Perhaps, if Bale was the same age as Raheem Sterling then I would say OK, but for me, Gareth Bale is coming to the back end of his career now while Raheem has possibly another 10 years at the top.

“Regardless, £70 million in this day and age, wouldn’t be nearly enough to pry away a player of Sterling’s quality. Sterling’s performances over the last 4 years have been brilliant and it would require a much more attractive bid for City to consider any sort of deal.”

While ruling out one potential exit from the Etihad Stadium, Wright-Phillips expects City to be in the market for a new centre-half during the January window and feels they should have been in the mix for Matthijs de Ligt over the summer.

He added: “City could have looked to sign De Ligt in the summer; I think he would have helped them cope with the loss of [Vincent] Kompany, but he ended up at .

Article continues below

“I don’t think that Man City were necessarily wrong for not replacing Kompany in the summer, they have just been dealt a blow with the injury to [Aymeric] Laporte at the beginning of the season – we probably wouldn’t even be talking about this if Laporte was fit at this point in the season.

“Man City should look at replacements in January but they need to locate the right player, they shouldn’t sign a defender for the sake of signing a defender. Ideally, you want a defender with Premier League experience.

“The problem is that any player joining Man City from another Premier League club will want to know that he is going to be starting week in week out, which won’t be a guarantee at a club like City. So, I don't feel like Man City will be able to sign another player from another Premier League team, unless he's happy to fight or sit on the bench.”