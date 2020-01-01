Guardiola uncertain on Garcia's Man City future with Barcelona ready to make fresh move

The Spain international could leave the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window closes with the La Liga giants expected to make a new bid

Pep Guardiola has admitted he doesn't know if Eric Garcia will still be with after the transfer window closes.

The Spanish international is a target for with his former club expected to make an improved offer for the defender before the deadline on Monday.

Barca have so far fallen a long way short of reaching City’s valuation, with a €15 million (£14m/$18m) bid already rejected.

Garcia is believed to be valued at around €35m (£32m/$42m) - the price the Premier League club paid for winger Ferran Torres, who is seen as a similar age and profile and was also in the final year of his contract before joining City.

Guardiola says the centre-back, who has turned down a new deal with City, would like to move back to Barca but is unsure if an agreement between the clubs can be reached.

“Today he's our player, on Monday finishes the transfer window so I don't know, I don't know exactly what is going to happen,” he said ahead of City’s clash with Leeds on Saturday.

“I know he wants to live there, I know Barcelona wants him but I think there's no deal between the clubs.

"This is what I know right now, so how it is going to finish I don't know.”

Along with Torres, City have this summer brought in defenders Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias, who could make his debut against Leeds following his £62m ($79m) move from Benfica.

They could potentially add a new left-back before the window closes with defender Nicolas Tagliafico a potential target and believed to be available for around £23m ($30m).

But that depends on moving a player out with Garcia and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko the most likely to leave.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden is set to train with the club through the international break after being omitted from the squad after he and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood broke Covid-19 regulations in Iceland, where Foden made his Three Lions debut.

Guardiola believes Foden has handled the setback well and has made a strong start to the season.

“I think his approach in every training session and every game was right,” the City boss added.

“From the beginning he was so mature in the good things, in the bad things, to forget and put aside good moments and bad moments and thinking on the next thing. Phil is good in these terms.”