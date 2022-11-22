Guardiola agrees two-year contract extension at Man City through to 2025

Pep Guardiola has, according to The Athletic, agreed a two-year contract extension at Premier League champions Manchester City.

Catalan into final 12 months of deal

Has won four Premier League titles

Agreeing to stay on at the Etihad

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Catalan coach has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2016 – winning four domestic crowns, one FA Cup and four League Cups along the way – but is into the final 12 months of his current deal at the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There had been fears that a proven winner could sever ties with City, having never previously spent so long in any given managerial post, but The Athletic reports that terms are now in place through to 2025 – with that deal structured as an initial one-year contract with the option for a further season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Guardiola recently said on his future plans, having been quizzed about a contract extension for some time: “(Would I) stay in another place for seven years? No, I don’t think so. It is difficult to find what I have here as a manager. To be a manager for a long time you need to be so supported. The results help a lot, that is undeniable. In this world they sack you, they fire you, we know that. But, at big clubs, part of the success of the manager is the chairman, the sporting director especially, the CEOs and all the people here. It goes to the media, fans and players. There is stability. This is why I think only in few clubs this can happen.”

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA? City are currently taking in a break from competitive action during the 2022 World Cup but will be back in Carabao Cup action when facing Liverpool on December 22, before then taking in a Premier League trip to Leeds six days later.