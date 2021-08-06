Guardiola reponds to Messi talk at Man City as Barcelona icon becomes available
Pep Guardiola has been quizzed on Manchester City's supposed interest in Lionel Messi now that a Barcelona icon has hit free agency and will not be signing a new contract at Camp Nou.
The former Blaugrana boss has said: "We spent £40m on Jack Grealish. We paid £100m and brought in £60m.
"He will wear the No.10 because we were convinced with Grealish and we were were convinced Leo would continue at Barcelona, so right now he is not in our thoughts."
