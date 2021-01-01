Guardiola 'optimistic' over Gundogan injury scare ahead of Champions League final

The Manchester City midfielder was taken off as a precaution in the 3-2 defeat to Brighton with the European showpiece just 11 days away

Pep Guardiola is optimistic that Ilkay Gundogan will be fit in time for the Champions League final after suffering an injury setback in Manchester City's 3-2 defeat to Brighton.

The German international opened the scoring before being substituted in the 56th minute with a injury.

Bu the City boss said Gundogan was taken off as a precaution with the final against Chelsea just 11 days away.

What's been said?

"Tomorrow we will check it - the doctor is quite optimistic," Guardiola told a news conference.

"The problem is he had a kick and was running in the second half with disturbance.

"I didn’t want to take a risk, that’s why I did the substitution."

The bigger picture

City's defeat, in front of 7,495 fans at the Amex Stadium, brought an end to two record-breaking away streaks.

Ahead of the game they had won 12 consecutive away games - the longest run away by a team in the top four tiers of English football - and were unbeaten in 23 matches away in all competitions - also a new record for an English side.

The game changed on Joao Cancelo's red card in the 10th minute and while Guardiola would not be drawn on the decision, he said his side need to be careful.

"We have to be more careful and finish games 11 v 11," he added. "11 v 10 versus Brighton is difficult.

"We have to improve for the final, always we have to finish with 11.

"We’re the champions. In four or five days we lift the trophy and prepare for the final.

"I am concerned because it’s a Champions League final and the opponent is so tough."

