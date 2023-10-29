Pep Guardiola offers Man Utd advice on what to do with Erik ten Hag after Red Devils make disappointing start to the season under Dutch coach

Pep Guardiola has offered Manchester United advice on what to do with Erik ten Hag, following the Red Devils' poor start.

Ten Hag under fire after poor start

Guardiola offers support

Says it's better to leave the manager alone

WHAT HAPPENED? After seven games into the season, the Red Devils had got off to their worst start in 34 years. However, they have won three games on the trot since. With a protracted takeover saga rumbling on in the background, the cause for dissatisfaction among the fanbase has been the lack of results on the field. The Manchester City boss, however, thinks that Ten Hag should be left alone if United want to succeed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Nine years. It takes time," he said, referencing his own success at City. "United are able to win five or six games in a row and if they do that they will be on top. Leave the manager to the job, like I was allowed to in my first season when we didn't win. We had 10 or 11 players over 30 so we had to bring energy and quality and invested, like all the teams invest. They supported me and this is the same. Give time to the managers and they will do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the comments were supportive towards his counterpart, Guardiola also made it clear that he was in no mood to let United return to the top.

"Maybe not [dominate in future] in the way that Sir Alex Ferguson controlled in there because then there were two or three teams and now there are more, with a lot of incredible managers," he said. "Maybe not in that way, but if they make good decisions with the hierarchy, the sporting director, the managers and players in the same ideas, come on."

WHAT NEXT? The two city rivals will clash on Sunday, when Guardiola's men make the short trip to Old Trafford in a bid to keep up with league-leaders Tottenham Hotspur.