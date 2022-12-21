Guardiola: Man City tenure won't be complete without Champions League success

Pep Guardiola has claimed that his tenure in charge of Manchester City "won't be complete" unless he delivers a Champions League title.

Man City yet to win UCL

Will face RB Leipzig in last 16 in 2023

It's the trophy Pep really wants

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola has won four Premier League titles with Manchester City, as well as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. He hasn't delivered Champions League glory thus far, however, losing the 2021 final to Chelsea, and remains determined to end that drought before he departs the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking about the Champions League on Wednesday, Guardiola said: “It’s not the only one but I admit it is the trophy that we want.

“It will not be complete my period here if we do not win it but it is not the only reason I extended my contract, absolutely not.

“I will do everything in this time we have together and I will try but I would say the same, we have tried before. It is the trophy that we don’t have and we will try to do it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City take on RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League with the first leg taking place in Germany on February 22. Guardiola and his side will be strong favourites over two legs and will be confident of reaching the quarter-finals.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Pep Guardiola's side face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening before travelling to Leeds in the Premier League on December 28.