'Greenwood has frightening potential' - Man Utd teenager on course to become 'a big success story', says Saha

A former Old Trafford favourite has been hugely impressed by the forward's rapid rise to prominence, which he expects to continue in 2019-20

Mason Greenwood has "frightening potential', according to Louis Saha, who says the forward is on course to become a "big success story".

Greenwood has transformed from a promising academy graduate into a fully-fledged starter for United over the past 12 months under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 18-year-old joined Wayne Rooney, George Best and Brian Kidd in the club's history books by becoming only the fourth teenager to hit 17 goals in a single campaign after scoring in a 1-1 draw against West Ham on July 22.

More teams

He played a key role in the Red Devils' run to a third-place Premier League finish and the semi-finals of the , forming one-third of a formidable attacking trident alongside Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Greenwood's impact in 2019-20 was so impressive that he even drew praise from the top flight's all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer , who predicted that the youngster will end up beating his mark of 260 if he continues on his current trajectory.

Saha also believes the U21 international has a bright future ahead of him, and has backed the in-form frontman to prove himself as more than just a one-season wonder in 2020-21.

"Mason Greenwood has frightening potential. He is already a very good player and his finishing is incredible," the former United striker told the Football Index podcast . "If he continues to improve, wow.

"The biggest improvement of his game has been on the physical side. Greenwood is only going to become tougher and fitter as he gets older, it’s incredible to think what he is capable of as just a teenager.

"I can only see Greenwood’s finishing continuing to get better and he is going to be a very scary player in the Premier League.

"He’s very self-confident and doesn’t hesitate about shooting again if he has missed a chance, he has all the attributes to be a big success story for Manchester United.

"The only question mark is about consistency and whether he will be able to perform at a similar level next season, but I’m very confident that he will."

Saha went on to pay a special tribute to Rashford, highlighting his ability to play anywhere across the front three and his exceptional fitness levels.

“I think Marcus Rashford really shows his versatility by being able to play both on the wing and in the central striker role to such high quality," the Frenchman added.

"He has the energy and pace to either cut inside and shoot, or keep the width and put in a cross.

Article continues below

"It’s a decision for Solskjaer on how Rashford can most hurt the opposition because of his ability to maintain that high level of energy is unreal. He’s capable of doing anything on the pitch.

“Rashford also has the work ethic and stamina to defend on the wing and that’s an incredible attribute to have as a forward. Can you imagine me working tirelessly on the wing like Rashford does?

"I would be dying and needing a rest by 60 minutes!”