Greece vs Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship qualifying match between Greece and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Greece host the Republic of Ireland in a European Championship qualifier on Friday in what Greece boss Gus Poyet has described as a 'must-win' match for both teams. The two sides find themselves in a qualification group alongside heavyweights France and the Netherlands, so will require maximum points from their encounters if they want to stand a chance of reaching Euro 2024 in Germany.

The game will be shown live in the UK on Viaplay Xtra, with a kick-off of 7:45pm BST.

Hosts Greece come into the game with three points already secured after beating Gibraltar in their opening match, but Ireland suffered a narrow defeat to France at home in their opener and will be desperate to put a win on the board.

Greece vs Ireland kick-off time

Date: June 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST Venue: Agia Sophia Stadium, Athens

How to watch Greece vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Xtra Watch here

Greece versus Ireland will be broadcast live on Viaplay Xtra in the United Kingdom. Sign up to watch the game here.

You can find out more about Viaplay with our guide.

Viewers in Ireland will be able to watch the game live on RTE 2 and stream it live on the RTE Player.

Team news & squads

Greece team news

Poyet will look to captain Tasos Bakasetas for leadership from the midfield on Friday evening, while Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas will be expected to cause problems for Ireland with his overlapping runs.

Sheffield United full-back George Baldock declared for Greece in 2022 and has been a key player for them, making seven appearances, while former Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos should start at the back.

Up front, Poyet has a decision to make - will he go with AZ's Vangelis Pavlidis or Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis, as he did in the last two games, or will he give last season's Eredivisie top scorer Tasos Douvikas a chance to stake his claim?

Predicted Greece XI: Vlachodimos; Tsimikas, Mavropanos, Chatzidiakos, Baldock; Mantalos, Siopis, Bakasetas; Pelkas, Masouras; Douvikas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Paschalakis, Athanasiadis Defenders: Tzavellas, Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Giannoulis, Mavropanos, Rota, Baldock, Retsos, Koulierakis Midfielders: Bakasetas, Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Pelkas, Kourbelis, Siopis, Alexandropoulos, Papanikolaou, Konstantelias Forwards: Masouras, Pavlidis, Limnios, Douvikas, Giakoumakis, Fountas, Chatzigiovanis

Ireland team news

Few surprises are expected when Ireland head coach Stephen Kenny names his team against Greece, but there are some question marks over defence, with Dara O'Shea lacking match fitness. The West Brom captain has not played a game since March due to injury, meaning Middlesbrough centre-back Darragh Lenihan could get the nod.

Brighton striker and NXGN 2023 star Evan Ferguson is certain to lead the Irish attack after a brilliant season for the Seagulls, scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions. Michael Obafemi will hope to partner Ferguson in attack, but he faces competition from Tottenham's Troy Parrott and Norwich City's Adam Idah.

Ireland are without a number of notable absentees, including captain Seamus Coleman and vice-captain Shane Duffy, while AC Milan-linked Andrew Omobamidele and Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene are both carrying injuries.

Predicted Ireland XI: Bazunu; Collins, Egan, Lenihan; O'Dowda, Doherty; Cullen, Molumby, Hendrick; Ferguson, Obafemi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, Travers, Kelleher Defenders: Doherty, Egan, O'Shea, Collins, Lenihan, Scales Midfielders: McClean, O'Dowda, Sykes, Hendrick, Browne, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McGrath, Smallbone, Taylor, Johnston Forwards: Ferguson, Obafemi, Parrott, Idah

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive meeting between Ireland and Greece at senior international level.

In three previous friendly games, Greece have come out on top, winning twice in Dublin and drawing in Athens.

Ireland have not managed to score a single goal against Greece in their three previous meetings.

Date Match Competition Nov 14, 2012 Ireland 0-1 Greece Friendly Nov 20, 2002 Greece 0-0 Ireland Friendly Apr 26, 2000 Ireland 0-1 Greece Friendly

