‘Greatest team ever’ – African fans celebrate Real Madrid's La Liga success

Los Blancos were crowned the league champions for the 34th time in their history, much to the admiration of football enthusiasts on the continent

Football fans in Africa have taken to social media to rejoice with after winning the 2019-20 title on Thursday.

Real defeated 2-1 at Alfredo Di Stefano to clinch the title for the 34th time in their history, beating archrival to the trophy.

Karim Benzema put Zinedine Zidane’s men in front moments before the half-hour mark and then doubled Los Blancos’ lead from the penalty spot in the second half.

Seven minutes to full-time, Vicente Iborra reduced the deficit with a fine finish but Real held their nerve to claim the all-important three points.

Real Madrid last won the title in 2017 under the guidance of Zidane, who parted ways with the club in May 2018 citing a number of reasons for his decision, before he was brought back in March 2019.

Football enthusiasts have hailed Los Blancos and Zidane for winning the trophy and praised the club as one of the greatest ever.

Messi sweat all season, scoring freekicks, penalties, running from pole to pole and giving assists yet, Mr. Sleeping Beauty Gareth Bale won the La Liga whiles sleeping all season and playing golf..



I know who my goat 🐐 is 🤗😂😂😂#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/q14BGbK38U — E go be✌🏾 (Ebube Pidgin P.A) (@josteez_) July 16, 2020

Stand up, stand up, stand up for the Champions, for the Champions, for the Champions! They were built to be the best, number one & nothing less. #HalaMadrid! pic.twitter.com/xXpCDjvlYh — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 16, 2020

What a time to be a #HalaMadrid fan!!! pic.twitter.com/Pz10uuEd7L — VHO TSHIKALANGE (@Denzhetshikala2) July 16, 2020