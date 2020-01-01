'Grealish could do so much better than Manchester United' - Aston Villa star told not to 'limit himself'

An ex-Villan has warned a former team-mate to consider his options carefully before committing to a move to Old Trafford

Jack Grealish "could walk into any team in the world", according to Gabby Agbonlahor, who is not certain that would be the best next destination for the talisman.

Grealish has enjoyed a superb 2019-20 campaign to date, standing out in a struggling Villa side scrambling to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The 24-year-old has contributed seven goals and six assists to Villa's Premier League cause, leading to talk of a potential call up to 's squad for this summer's European Championships.

A number of top clubs have been alerted to Grealish's unique talents, including Manchester United, who are reportedly planning a £60 million ($77m) swoop for his signature when the transfer market reopens.

Agbonlahor believes his old team-mate should be aiming higher than a move to Old Trafford, however, with it his belief that Grealish should focus on elite teams playing football such as and .

"I am not just saying this as I have played with him, but I honestly think he is the best attacking-midfield option that England have got at this current time," the ex-Villa striker told The Sun.

"That is why, when people say Grealish to Manchester United, he could do so much better than that.

"He could walk into any team in the world, even Barcelona or Juventus. For where Manchester United are now, he could go to better teams around the world, so he doesn’t need to limit himself to just United and focus on teams who are playing in the Champions League.

"The good thing about Jack is that he can run with and without the ball, play in different positions and score goals. He is the type of player that fans of football will go to a game to specifically watch him, even if they aren’t fans of Villa."

Grealish is currently preparing with the rest of the Villa squad for a huge final showdown against at Wembley this weekend.

Dean Smith will be hoping to mastermind an upset against Pep Guardiola's English champions, who are bidding to win the competition for a third successive year.

United, meanwhile, are due back in Premier League action against at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men must win to keep up pressure on fourth-placed , who are scheduled to take in a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.