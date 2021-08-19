Gopey: Why Dynamo Kiev draw felt like a win to Inhulets Petrove

The Nigerian striker is delighted that his team picked their first point in the Ukrainian Premier League after three successive losses

Inhulets Petrove striker Stephen Gopey is on cloud nine following his team’s 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kiev in Wednesday’s Ukrainian Premier League game.

Heading into the topflight clash against Mircea Lucescu’s men, the newly-promoted side had lost all their three games (Shakhtar Donetsk, Zorya, and Desna) in the 2021-22 campaign.

In that game, they appeared to be heading for another defeat as Mykhailo Shyshka turned the ball inside his own net while trying to clear his defensive line.

Nonetheless, Serhiy Lavrynenko’s men ensured that the game finished all square as super-sub Ilya Kovalenko turned Hennos Asmelash’s pass past goalkeeper George Buschan.



In a chat with Goal, the 21-year-old striker talks about the significance of the result and lauds the character his team showed against the 16-time Ukrainian topflight kings.

“This is a very massive result for us and a pointer to the fact that we can go as far as we want this season,” Gopey told Goal.

“Before the game [against Dynamo Kiev], many did not give us a chance because we have lost all our games so far.

“We did well in the first half by preventing them from scoring and I was kind of scared when they scored first. It was disappointing putting the ball in our own net.

“But thankfully we were able to fight back and earn a point. A big kudos to my team because they showed strong character and personality.

“That point is for the fans for their support and, to be honest with you, this draw felt like a victory for us.

“All things being equal, we will build on this in subsequent games and prove to the doubters that our promotion to the Ukrainian Premier League was not a fluke.”

Gopey – who joined from Nigerian side Wikki Tourists in July - was introduced for Artem Sitalo in the 70th minute of the encounter, and could have earned his team all three points in the closing minutes of the fixture, but Buschan came to the rescue.

Even with this result, Inhulets Petrove sit at the base of the log with just one point from three games. They are guests of FC Lviv in their next league outing on August 23.