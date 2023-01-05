'Good is not good enough!' - Ten Hag sends Man Utd stern reminder of high expectations

Erik ten Hag claimed Manchester United are not ready to talk about winning trophies until his vision is fully executed.

United on six-game winning run

Ten Hag asked if they can win trophies

Man Utd boss downplayed the hype

WHAT HAPPENED? United have not won a trophy since they lifted the Europa League title over five years ago and there is hope that they can compete for silverware under Ten Hag. The Red Devils sit fourth in the Premier League and are searching for a seventh straight victory when they meet Everton in the FA Cup on Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if his side are capable of building on their recent promise to claim a trophy this season, Ten Hag told reporters: "I don't think about [winning trophies] at this stage of the season. We are where we want to be but still go from game to game, we play in many competitions, focus from game to game and don't think too far ahead.

"We have many elements in our game we have to improve. As we push the players because good is not good enough, also in the organisation we have to push each other and when there are opportunities at the top you have to be ready for that. My main focus is to improve the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With nine points separating them from leaders Arsenal, the Premier League title may be out of their reach this time around but the Old Trafford side are still in contention to win the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

IN A PHOTO:

Follow my lead...

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After their FA Cup third-round tie against Everton on Friday, Ten Hag's team will take on Charlton in the Carabao Cup on January 10.