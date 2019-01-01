Gonzalo Higuain is exactly what Chelsea need as loss to Arsenal proves it

Chelsea's lack of a proven centre-forward cost them a win at Arsenal but Higuain's arrival may change their fortunes for the better

Maurizio Sarri couldn't help but cut a frustrated figure in North London as Chelsea went down 2-0 to Arsenal- a defeat which jeopardises their hopes of Champions League football next season.

It is no understatement to mention how 'Sarriball' has become predictable as the Blues continue to stutter. On the other side, if there was ever a game which showed how badly Chelsea needed a proven goalscorer and a natural centre-forward, then this was it.

For a team that has ambitions to finish in the top four of the Premier League, losing to an Arsenal side which has one of the weakest defences in the league is utterly inconceivable. Chelsea, for their part just never got going and failed to settle in any form of rhythm as the front three Pedro, Eden Hazard and Willian were as ineffective as ever.

Hazard who operated as a false nine does not seem to have the impact he has a winger where he can take on defenders and weave his magic. When Sarri felt he needed a centre-forward, his only option was Olivier Giroud; who is only seen as a short-term signing for the Blues. Indeed, Chelsea fans now will be screaming for Gonzalo Higuain's arrival.

As the Argentine's arrival grows imminent by the day, it will be hoped that he can provide the goals that the club so badly need. However, things won't be so easy as Higuain's form has taken a hit since he joined AC Milan on loan from Juventus. But, if there is anyone who can reignite the 31-year-old's form, then it must be Sarri as the chain-smoking manager has proven once at Napoli, as Higuain plundered in a record-breaking 36 goals in the 2015-2016 season with the Azzurri.

Conversely, although Higuain has a proven track record, he is also a demanding figure and will expect top service which will amount to tantrums on the pitch should he not receive it. Chelsea's midfield will most definitely need to step it up, unlike today which saw them put in an unproductive shift. Jorginho, in particular, needs to do better as he saw himself marked out by Juve-bound Aaron Ramsey. It will be a testing few weeks ahead for Sarri as he tries to help Chelsea find its feet- but one can't help but feel that his task can be made a whole lot easier if Higuain arrives sooner rather than later.