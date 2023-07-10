'I was gobsmacked' - Reece James' father responds to claims Chelsea star is wanted at Real Madrid

Reece James' father admits he was "gobsmacked" to discover Real Madrid's interest in his son, but insists he wants to remain at Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? James' father, Nigel, admits that the reported interest from Real took him by surprise, but he maintains that his son's main ambition is to become Chelsea captain, instead of seeking a move elsewhere. James has clocked up almost 150 appearances for his boyhood club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Beautiful Game podcast, James Sr. said: "I was just gobsmacked. I don't read things anymore, because yeah, until someone rings my phone, or tells the people I work with what the deal is then you take something seriously but Reece is a top player, so I'm sure most clubs would want to sign him but right now I don't see anything changing.

"He is a Chelsea player and until, if Chelsea wants to sell him, it’s like anything. If a club do not want to work with you anymore and for some reason they want to get rid of you then you go. If they want you … he’s been there since six years of age, his ambition is to wear the armband and captain the side and it broke his heart the season we have had just gone."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James had a disappointing campaign in 2022-23 as knee and hamstring injuries severely hampered his minutes; he made just 14 starts in the Premier League as the Blues amazingly finished in the bottom-half of the table.

WHAT NEXT? James will hope to play an integral role under Mauricio Pochettino in the 2023-24 season.