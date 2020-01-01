Goal-Click: 'Football is the only way I can help my family'

Goal Africa has teamed up with Goal Click to share their stories of the role football plays in the lives of people

Goal Click is a global football storytelling platform, finding people from around the world to tell stories about their football lives and communities. Follow Goal Click on Instagram @goalclick or read more stories at goal-click.com .

In 2020 Goal Click Refugees was launched in partnership with UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency. The ongoing series is collaborating with refugees and asylum seekers around the world to document their stories through football. This is one of those stories.

Goal Click (GC): Can you tell us your personal story?

Vava (V): My name is Vava and I am 16 years old. I was born in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and lived there until the age of 11. When they killed my father in the fighting, my uncle recommended that me, my eight brothers and sisters and my mother should leave DRC and move to Malawi for safety. Before I came to Malawi, I played football for a club called Kajeada in Goma.

GC: What did you try to show with these photos?

V: These are the players of Young Talents football team in the Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa, Malawi. The boys and girls come from the DRC, Burundi, Rwanda and . I was trying to show how children live their day-to-day life at Dzaleka - football is a big part of everyone’s life.

GC: Why is football important for you and your community?

V: Football is important to me, as I feel it is the only way I can help my family and community. I also love interacting with others, and football helps me meet new people.

GC: How has Ascent changed your life?

V: Ascent has changed my life for the better by giving me shelter, food and schooling. Football is a huge part of my life and it means absolutely everything to me.

Ascent Soccer is a social impact organization with bases in Malawi and , transforming the lives of young men and women in some of East Africa’s poorest countries by providing opportunities for comprehensive education, critical life skills and character development - combined with world-class player development. Ascent Soccer starts at the grassroots, inspiring and nurturing talented girls and boys. Ascent Soccer has been involved in soccer at Dzaleka refugee camp since 2016, hosting a number of matches and tournaments at the refugee camp as well as running coaching education workshops for those based there.

GC: Do you play football with any Malawians?

I play football for Ascent soccer academy where every player apart from me is from Malawi. Malawian people are very nice, especially all my teammates.

GC: What ambitions do you have for your future?

V: My ambition is to become a professional football player and help my home country - by building better hospitals to help my local community in the DRC.