According to *Het Laatste Nieuws*, Jari de Busser is on Club Brugge’s radar. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (38) announced on Thursday that he will be retiring at the end of the season. As a result, the Blue and Blacks are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has previously played in Belgium for clubs including KAA Gent, Lommel SK and Lierse SK. Go Ahead Eagles was the Belgian’s first venture abroad. He joined on a free transfer from Lommel SK in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, De Busser has already made 59 appearances for Kowet. He is performing well at the Deventer-based club, and this has not gone unnoticed.

According to HLN, the Belgian club is casting a wide net in its search for a new goalkeeper. De Busser is on the list, but he is not the only candidate. Whether Club ultimately chooses him remains to be seen.

De Busser made history in his first season at Go Ahead. He won the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup for the first time in the club’s history, which immediately earned him great prestige. The goalkeeper played a key role in this by saving two penalties against AZ, resulting in a 2-4 victory on penalties.

Club Brugge’s current goalkeeper, Mignolet, announced on Thursday that he would be retiring from football at the end of this season. He has played more than seven hundred matches in his career.