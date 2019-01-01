‘Give Emery some money!’ – Arsenal legend sounds transfer warning ahead of big window

David Seaman sees the Gunners being left behind by their rivals and wants to see the purse strings loosened in north London this summer

are in danger of being “left further behind”, says David Seaman, with a Gunners iconic calling for Unai Emery to be given “some money” in a crucial transfer window.

There were signs of promise at Emirates Stadium during the 2018-19 campaign, but the season ultimately ended on a low.

Emery was unable to secure a top-four finish in his debut campaign at the helm, while a Europa League final defeat to Chelsea means a third season outside of the for Arsenal.

The Gunners are considered to have several issues needing to be addressed, with a squad refresh required over the summer.

Concerns have, however, been raised as to the budget Emery will be given in which to acquire fresh faces.

Former goalkeeper Seaman hopes a frugal board will break with tradition and back their boss, telling football.london: "Give him some money. Give him a transfer window.

"There have been two transfer windows that have gone by and he’s had nothing.

"The board need to back him or otherwise we are going to be left further behind."

Arsenal’s most glaring deficiencies appear to be at the back.

Their defensive unit has faced plenty of criticism, despite regular additions being made in that area.

Leaks sprung up once more in a continental clash with domestic rivals , with the Blues easing their way to major silverware and a 4-1 win in Baku.

Seaman added on that contest and what it means for the Gunners: "I thought first-half we were okay, second-half we were poor.

"There was some poor defending, but that’s been a hallmark of the season.

"It’s something that has needed addressing for three or four years now, so it’s frustrating.

"With Arsenal’s performance, it was same old, same old, so frustrating. It just shows how much work Emery has to do."

Emery has admitted that he expects changes to be made in north London at the next opportunity, but it does remain to be seen how much support he will get from his board in an effort to improve collective standards.