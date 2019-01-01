Girona vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Blancos travel to Catalunya looking to secure passage through to the Copa del Rey semi-finals after a 4-2 win in the first leg

With three wins on the bounce secured, Real Madrid will look to make it four from four and seal their place in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey when they travel to Girona.

Santiago Solari’s side downed their hosts 4-2 at home a week ago to put one foot firmly into the final rounds of the tournament.

Eusebio Sacristan’s outfit have the chance to make history, however, and reach the last four for the first time ever.

With a two-goal advantage, this should be a formality for Madrid – but the magic of the cup works in strange ways.

Squads & Team News

Position Girona players Goalkeepers Bounou, Iraizoz Defenders Juanpe, Espinosa, Muniesa, Ramalho, Alcala, Garcia, Porro Midfielders Pere Pons, Aleix Garcia, Granell, Douglas Luiz, Portu, Borja Garcia, Carnero, Valery Forwards Stuani, Lozano, Doumbia

Johan Mojica, Aday, Carles Planas, and Patrick Roberts are all still sidelined for Eusebio Sacristan's outfit, who will be looking to overturn a two-goal margin to score an upset.

Cristhian Stuani looks set to lead the line once more for the hosts.

Potential Girona starting XI: Bounou; Alcala, Espinosa, Juanpe; Valery, Pons, Granell, Porro, Garcia; Portu, Stuani.

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Courtois, Luca, Altube Defenders Carvajal, Varane, Marcelo, Nacho, Reguilon, Sanchez, Odriozola Midfielders Modric, Casemiro, Jaume, Ceballos, Valverde, Brahim, Isco, Asensio, Llorente Forwards Vazquez, Vinicius Jr, Cristo, Bale, Mariano

Santiago Solari will be forced to contend without Sergio Ramos after the defender picked up a knee strain against Espanyol – though the measure is more precautionary with the club captain set to be back for Alaves at the weekend.

Keylor Navas and Jesus Vallejo, however, do remain sidelined through injury, with a muscle tear and hamstring injury respectively.

Potential Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Llorente; Bale, Isco, Vinicius Jr.

Match Preview

With their chances of domestic success in La Liga slowly slipping away as champions Barcelona keep the gap at 10 points, the Copa del Rey is increasingly looking like Real Madrid’s best chance of silverware on home soil this season.

Los Blancos already, to many, have one foot in the semi-finals, alongside the Blaugrana, Valencia and Real Betis, after they delivered a commanding 4-2 win over Girona last week.

But Santiago Solari’s side will be wary of a prospective upset at the hands of their fellow top-flight hosts, despite holding a two-goal advantage.

The visitors will be forced to contend without the presence of talismanic captain Sergio Ramos in defence, with the Spaniard having netted a double seven days ago to help his side to that win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have also slipped up against allegedly inferior opposition on multiple occasions this season, with a loss to Leganes still likely ringing in their ears.

Girona could sniff a chance to write some history of their own as a result, with the club having never reached the last four in the history of the Copa del Ray.

Eusebio Sacristan’s team haven’t taken any major scalps this season but nor have they disgraced themselves either, grinding out draws against both Barca and Atletico.

They will be forced to do so without several key faces however, chief among them Johan Mojica. The Colombia international, who featured at the World Cup in Russia last year, remains among those injured for the hosts.